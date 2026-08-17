Source: Dmitry Vinogradov / Getty

14 Charged in Alleged Cocaine Trafficking Ring Involving Penn State Fraternities

Fourteen people have been charged in connection with an alleged cocaine trafficking operation that authorities say was centered around two fraternities at Pennsylvania State University’s University Park campus.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced the charges Monday, alleging that cocaine was cut, packaged and distributed from the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses, with much of the cocaine ultimately sold to other Penn State students.

Investigators allege the operation involved current and former Penn State students and was active around 2023 and 2024. Two former students, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, are accused of serving as the operation’s primary suppliers, allegedly making regular trips from Philadelphia and New York to obtain “large quantities” of cocaine.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday described the alleged operation as a coordinated organization involving fraternity members and pledges.

“This was a coordinated and highly-profitable drug-trafficking crew revolving around two senior members of the fraternities, other fraternity brothers, and pledges,” Sunday said.

According to prosecutors, some pledges allegedly participated in cutting and packaging cocaine as part of their initiation into the fraternities. Sunday called the alleged practice an “indoctrination” into the organizations.

Thirteen of the 14 people charged were Penn State students at or around the time of the alleged trafficking operation. The 14th defendant, identified as Paul Robinson, is accused of attempting to conceal evidence and obstruct the investigation.

Several defendants face felony charges, including corrupt organizations, conspiracy and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity. Others face misdemeanor charges related to the alleged operation.

Penn State said Delta Upsilon will be placed on interim suspension. The university also said it does not recognize Sigma Chi as an organization and that the group operates outside the university’s oversight.

14 Charged in Alleged Cocaine Trafficking Ring Involving Penn State Fraternities was originally published on rnbphilly.com