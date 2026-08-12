Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Wayne Barrow Wins Biggie Catalog Battle Over Faith Evans

Wayne Barrow Bests Faith Evans In Notorious B.I.G. Catalog Case

Wayne Barrow, who managed the career of the Notorious B.I.G., bested Faith Evans in their battle over the rapper's catalog.

Published on August 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A man wearing glasses and a leather jacket stands in front of a Cadillac logo. A woman in a colorful patterned jacket smiles while standing outdoors.

Wayne Barrow, the former manager of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., was victorious in a legal battle with Faith Evans. The pair clashed over the catalog payments, with Wayne Barrow now gaining the stake that was once solely for B.I.G.’s mother, the late Voletta Wallace.

Rolling Stone reports that Wayne Barrow, 61, has won the first of two lawsuits over the proceeds from the sale of a stake in B.I.G.’s music catalog and intellectual property.

A Delaware Court of Chancery judge ruled in favor of Barrow, stating that Faith Evans, 53, did not have rights to withhold payments to a trust that Ms. Wallace, who passed away in early 2025, established. Barrow is the sole trustee of the trust and was named executor of Ms. Wallace’s estate.

Evans denied the trust’s request for payment after Ms. Wallace’s passing. Evans, along with Ms. Wallace, owned Notorious B.I.G. LLC, which controlled the rapper’s music catalog and images before entering into a joint venture deal with Primary Wave in March 2025, a month after Ms. Wallace’s death.

Ms. Wallace and Evans, under their company holdings, transferred half of their rights to B.I.G.’s children, Ty’anna Wallace and Christopher Jordan “CJ” Wallace. That arrangement reportedly left all parties with 25 percent of the company’s payouts.

With the Chancery Court ruling, Barrow will now get Ms. Wallace’s 25 percent share as the trustee of her trust from the aforementioned Primary Wave deal. Beyond that, court documents show that any interest the trust earned will be given to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, where Barrow is a board member.

According to the ruling that the outlet observed, Evans was apparently upset at Ms. Wallace over her decision to remove her grandson, CJ Wallace, as a co-trustee. The reasons for that change were not explained.

CJ Wallace has launched a lawsuit of his own in nearby Pennsylvania that challenges Barrow’s role as the trustee and executor of his grandmother’s estate and holdings. The case is still pending.

Photo: Getty

Wayne Barrow Bests Faith Evans In Notorious B.I.G. Catalog Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Dozing Donald Trump Caught Sleeping Again In Oval Office

Hip-Hop Wired
Latto x D'USSE Event Photos

Latto Claps Back At Charleston White Over 21 Savage “Side Chick” Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Carmine Agnello leaves federal court after sentencing on fraud charges

John Gotti's Grandson Carmine Agnello Denied Kidney Donation Bid

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
11 Items
Pop Culture  |  tonyapendleton

Toni Braxton Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary By Posting Wedding Photos Without Birdman

Comments
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Party With a Purpose: Fat Daddy Talks Music, HBCUs, and His Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

RIH-Freshing! Rihanna Radiates On ELLE’s September Cover As A Dior Darling, Dutifully Described As A 'Full Sensory Experience'

Comments
Closeup of several gourmet hamburger sliders with lettuce, tomato, and other toppings, arranged on a plate with colorful flowers.
82 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Restaurant Weeks 2026: List of Participating Restaurants

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close