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Lane Johnson Says 2026 Will ‘Probably’ Be His Final Season

Lane Johnson Says 2026 Will ‘Probably’ Be His Final Season With Eagles

Published on August 12, 2026
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Lane Johnson Says 2026 Will ‘Probably’ Be His Final Season With Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles veteran offensive tackle Lane Johnson is preparing for what could be his final NFL season.

Johnson, who has spent his entire 13-year career in Philadelphia, told reporters that the 2026 season will “potentially, probably be my last year” as he weighs football against spending more time with his family.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection said conversations with his family have influenced his thinking, particularly as his children get older.

“Lots of conversations with my family, my kids, my oldest is turning 13 here in a few days, so it’s hard to get time back,” Johnson said. “I feel like those years are very pivotal.”

Despite considering retirement, Johnson made it clear that he remains focused on performing at a high level. He said, “I still feel I can be a premier tackle in this league,” while emphasizing his desire to stay healthy and help the Eagles win.

Johnson also expressed appreciation for the Eagles organization and the support he has received throughout his career.

“All the support, all the love here,” he said. “I plan on having a really good last year.”

A two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time All-Pro, Johnson has been one of the most important figures in the Eagles’ organization since Philadelphia selected him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

For now, Johnson is focused on enjoying the season, adjusting to Philadelphia’s new offensive system and making the most of what could be his final run in an Eagles uniform.

Lane Johnson Says 2026 Will ‘Probably’ Be His Final Season With Eagles was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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