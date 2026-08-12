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LeBron James Sends 76ers Ticket Prices Soaring

Published on August 12, 2026
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Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Four
Source: Len Redkoles / Getty

Philadelphia 76ers fans could face record prices when they try to watch the team during the 2026-27 NBA season. LeBron James’ arrival in Philadelphia has already pushed ticket prices to unprecedented levels, even before the team releases its full schedule.

The Sixers will open their season against the defending NBA champion New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20. The team will then host the Cleveland Cavaliers for its first home game on Oct. 22.

Fans who want to attend the Philadelphia home opener could pay nearly $500 for the cheapest available seat on the secondary market. SeatGeek listed the lowest price just below $500 when NBC10 checked Wednesday. Last year, comparable seats for the Sixers’ season opener cost roughly $100.

The New York matchup carries an even steeper price. The cheapest tickets for the Oct. 20 game reached about $2,000 each, according to NBC10.

James’ addition has created enormous excitement around a team that also added Jaylen Brown during the offseason. The Sixers now enter the season with James, Brown and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, giving fans plenty of reasons to expect a competitive season.

The team has not announced its full season-ticket pricing yet. Fans can put down deposits if they want priority access to ticket packages. Partial plans require $250 per upper- or lower-level seat or $750 for a VIP seat. Full-season plans require deposits of $500 for upper-level seats, $750 for lower-level seats or $1,500 for VIP seats.

The NBA plans to release the complete 2026-27 schedule Thursday, Aug. 13. As more games and matchups become available, demand could push prices even higher.

LeBron James Sends 76ers Ticket Prices Soaring was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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