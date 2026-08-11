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Charges Filed Against Distributor of Illegal Drugs in Kokomo

As part of "Operation Old School," the Howard County Sheriff's Task Force and Kokomo Police Drug Task Force arrested Delmar Cannon.

Published on August 11, 2026
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Firearms and drug paraphernalia on a wooden surface.
(Source: Kokomo PD)

KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators from the Howard County Sheriff’s Task Force and Kokomo Police Drug Task Force have arrested a man they said has been distributing large amounts of illegal drugs in the area.

An investigation into Delmar Cannon began in May. After a few months, the investigation was finished and a search warrant was issued for two locations in Kokomo: 623 E. Walnut Street and 1021 E. Broadway Street.

On Friday, the Howard County SWAT Team, Howard County Sheriff’s Task Force, Kokomo Police Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police, Grant County J.E.A.N Team and Cass County Drug Task Force executed the search warrants at the two locations.

As a result, the following was seized:

Approximately 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine
Approximately 1 pound of suspected fentanyl
Approximately 56 grams of suspected cocaine
Approximately 6 pounds of THC products
4 firearms

Headshot of a bald, middle-aged Black man with a gray beard, wearing a blue shirt and looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Delamr Cannon (Source: Kokomo PD)

Delmar Cannon was arrested and charged with:

Dealing in methamphetamine – Level 2 felony
Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug – Level 2 felony
Dealing in marijuana – Level 5 felony
Felon in possession of a firearm – Level 5 felony
Maintaining a common nuisance – Level 6 felony

Crystal Jackson was also arrested and charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

Charges Filed Against Distributor of Illegal Drugs in Kokomo was originally published on wibc.com

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