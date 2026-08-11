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Christmas Day Sports Schedule 2026 | NBA and NFL Action

Nothing says Christmas morning quite like unwrapping presents, grabbing a plate of cinnamon rolls, and settling in for a day packed with basketball and football. This year’s holiday slate might be the best we’ve seen in a while, with the NBA rolling out its traditional five-game marquee showcase while the NFL squeezes in a full slate of its own thanks to Christmas landing midweek.

From marquee early tip-offs to a Sunday Night Football-style nightcap, there’s genuinely something to watch from noon until midnight.

Whether you’re a hoops purist, a die-hard football fan, or just someone looking for background noise while you assemble a kid’s new bike, here’s the full rundown of Christmas Day matchups and why each one matters.

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Spurs vs. Knicks — 12:00 PM

The Christmas slate opens with a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals, where the Knicks defeated the Spurs 4-1 to claim their first title since 1973, capping off one of the most thrilling Finals series in recent memory.