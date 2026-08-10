Listen Live
Close
News

Did Drake Take A Shot At Lil Yachty?

Drake’s “I Hate Boats” Comment Has Fans Questioning Lil Yachty Relationship

Rumors are swirling that Drake and Lil Yachty may be at a crossroads.

Published on August 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WWE SummerSlam
Source: WWE / Getty

Rumors are swirling that Drake and Lil Yachty may be at a crossroads.

The two rappers were frequently spotted together in 2022, with Yachty reportedly playing a hands-on role in Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss. Boat even made an appearance on the project, providing ad-libs on “BackOutsideBoyz.”

An alleged reference track for “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin’” also surfaced online, featuring Yachty’s vocals.

Since that era, however, we haven’t seen much of the two rappers together. During a recent stream, Drizzy talked about celebrating Stake’s 10-year anniversary by hitting the water, suggesting they should be “on a yacht… even though I hate boats.”

Interesting choice of words considering Yachty’s nickname is “Boat.” Now, this could simply be an innocent comment being taken out of context, or it could be another subliminal shot, something Aubrey is no stranger to.

DJ Akademiks even reacted to the comment, seemingly in disbelief while hoping the Boy wasn’t taking a shot at the Atlanta rapper.

“That wasn’t a sneak diss at Yachty, right? This n***a said, ‘Might be on a yacht, even though I hate boats.’ Nah, nah, nah. That can’t be a diss at Yachty. No, no, no, no, no, no.”

Drake has not confirmed if this was a shot at Lil Yachty or simply a harmless comment about boats.

Drake’s “I Hate Boats” Comment Has Fans Questioning Lil Yachty Relationship was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Cam'ron has some explaining to do. The photographer who took the iconic photo of him wearing a pink fur is suing him.

Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks At Red Rock Casino In Las Vegas

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Hip-Hop Wired
Atlanta Beltline Fest

Busta Rhymes Unveils J Dilla-Produced "SPAZZZ" Single

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
12 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Walgreens Closing Stores: Updated List of Closed Locations for 2026

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

The One Drop Rule Explained: How America Decided Who Was Black

Comments
News  |  Weso

Azealia Banks Calls ASAP Rocky “Worst Rapper Of All Time”

Comments
Storm damage downed pole do not enter
News  |  T.E. Thomas

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Detected Near Miami, Texas

Comments
1:13
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

K. Michelle Addresses Drew Sidora Drama Ahead of RHOA Season 17

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close