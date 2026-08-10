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First Annual Jamaica Rising Day Parade Held In Brooklyn

Jamaica Rising Day Parade held its first event on August 8, following the 64th anniversary of Jamaican's independence on August 6.

Published on August 10, 2026
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A large group of people wearing Jamaican-themed clothing and holding Jamaican flags, celebrating at what appears to be a parade or festival.

Jamaica Rising Day Parade held its inaugural event in Brooklyn over the weekend, just days after Jamaica celebrated its 64th year of independence. Held in the borough’s Flatbush neighborhood, the Jamaica Rising Day Parade is not only the first to be held in New York but the first to take place in the United States.

As reported by Gothamist, the parade was held on the morning of August 8 on the corner of Church and Ocean Avenues. The procession went from there up to Lincoln Road, according to the report. DJ Danglez, a member of the Federation Sound system crew, provided the musical backdrop.

Founded by Dr. Bill Tinglin, the Jamaica Rising Day Parade was constructed and built on four pillars, which we’ll share from the parade’s website below:

The Jamaica Rising Day Parade is built on four transformational pillars that drive education, cultural preservation, community upliftment, and economic advancement. These pillars form the core architecture of every partnership, program, and initiative we deploy.

Cultural Preservation & National Pride

Global Education & Exchange

Community Empowerment & Social Impact

Economic Development & Diaspora Mobilization

Should the parade expand beyond its New York borders remains to be seen, but based on images, which we’ll share below via Gothamist, the potential is certainly there.

Learn more here.

Photo: Jamaica Rising Day

First Annual Jamaica Rising Day Parade Held In Brooklyn was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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