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Celebrity slip-and-fall cases that made headlines include Jenifer Lewis’s 10-foot-balcony fall in Tanzania and Reggie Bush’s slip-and-fall injury at the Edward Jones Dome. There’s also Madonna’s fall during the 2015 BRIT Awards and Tori Spelling’s fall at a restaurant.

We’re all human and make mistakes; sometimes we bump our elbows into walls, or we slip on wet floors. It can be embarrassing, but the best thing to do is to brush it off and carry on.

Believe it or not, celebrities can also be clumsy and ungraceful.

Jenifer Lewis’s 10-Foot-Balcony Fall in Tanzania

One of the biggest celebrity accidents that occurred was actress Jenifer Lewis’s life-threatening fall while vacationing in Tanzania in November 2022. She said that the property lacked adequate safety measures around the balcony, which was why she fell in the first place.

Her almost 10-foot-fall took her from the balcony into a dry ravine, and it was filled with rocks and boulders. The fall fractured her acetabulum, and she needed a 9-hour operation in Kenya to replace the damaged joint with a titanium implant. In addition, she went into intensive care and received blood transfusions, then underwent extensive rehabilitation after returning to the US.

Reggie Bush’s Slip-and-Fall Injury at the Edward Jones Dome

Former NFL star Reggie Bush suffered a serious knee injury after slipping on a concrete surface during a 2015 game at St. Louis’ Edward Jones Dome. He was pursuing a punt when he lost his footing on the concrete surrounding the field and suffered a torn ACL.

This was one of the most notable celebrity lawsuits because he sued the City of St. Louis, arguing that the dangerous surface contributed to his injury. The city denied responsibility, and said that Bush had assumed the risk by wearing football cleats and running in the area.

Madonna’s Fall During the 2015 BRIT Awards

One of the most famous slip cases was Madonna’s 2015 fall at the BRIT Awards. During her performance of “Living for Love,” dancers attempted to remove her cape, but it didn’t come off as planned.

Instead, the garment pulled Madonna backward and sent her falling onto the stage in front of the live audience. She immediately recovered and continued the performance. She later explained that the costume had been tied too tightly.

Tori Spelling’s Fall at a Restaurant

Media coverage showed that Tori Spelling had a serious fall at a restaurant in 2022. She shared images showing herself receiving treatment, which drew attention from fans and media.

This incident is notable because restaurant falls can raise questions about premises liability when a customer alleges that a hazardous condition contributed to an injury. If one has happened to you, then an accident injury law firm can help you pursue legal action if needed.

Slip-and-Fall Cases Can Be Serious

Slip-and-fall cases can be serious, as you’ve seen from these celebrity stories. It can happen to anyone, too, so you have to be aware of your surroundings and be careful. Should the fall be the fault of a party or establishment, then don’t be afraid to pursue legal action.

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