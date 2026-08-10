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Crash patterns behind America’s most severe commercial truck accidents

What patterns lie behind America's most severe commercial truck accidents? Find out now and learn how to stay safe on the road.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Crash patterns behind America's most severe commercial truck accidents
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Crash patterns behind America’s most severe commercial truck accidents include rear-end collisions caused by heavy stopping distances, and jackknife and rollover crashes on highways. Underride collisions also have severe consequences, as do multi-vehicle pileups triggered by commercial trucks.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) reports that in 2022, there were 15.8 fatal large truck crashes per million people in the US, which is a 50% increase from 10.6 in 2010. This commercial vehicle crash data is concerning, as many of the incidents are preventable.

Are Rear-End Collisions Caused by Heavy Stopping Distances Bad?

One of the main causes of truck accidents is rear-end collisions, and these happen because commercial trucks require much more distance to stop than passenger vehicles, especially when traveling at highway speeds or carrying heavy loads. If traffic slows suddenly, a fully loaded tractor-trailer may not be able to brake in time, and this results in devastating rear-end crashes. These collisions often produce severe injuries because of the truck’s immense size and momentum.

Contributing factors can include:

  • Distracted driving
  • Speeding
  • Following too closely
  • Brake maintenance problems
  • Poor road conditions

Jackknife and Rollover Crashes on Highways

Jackknife accidents happen when the trailer swings outward and forms a sharp angle with the tractor, often after sudden braking or loss of traction. Rollovers happen when a truck tips onto its side, frequently while navigating curves too quickly, making abrupt steering corrections, or carrying improperly balanced cargo.

In terms of the impact of truck accidents, both can block multiple lanes and involve multiple vehicles. They can also create chain-reaction collisions that significantly increase the severity of injuries.

The following can further raise the likelihood of these events:

  • Wet roads
  • Strong crosswinds
  • Tire failures
  • Shifting loads

What About Underride Collisions and Their Severe Consequences?

Underride crashes happen when a smaller vehicle slides beneath the side or rear of a commercial truck during a collision. Understanding crash dynamics is important here, as these accidents are among the most catastrophic since the passenger compartment of the smaller vehicle can suffer extensive intrusion.

Rear underride guards are required on many trailers, but side underride protection is less common. There are also ongoing discussions regarding additional safety improvements.

These are the factors that can increase the risk of underride crashes:

  • Low visibility
  • Poor lighting
  • Sudden truck stops
  • Adverse weather

Multi-Vehicle Pileups Triggered by Commercial Trucks

Some of the most severe incidents that OKC truck accident attorneys have seen involve multiple vehicles, especially on busy interstates during poor weather or heavy traffic. A single truck losing control may initiate a chain reaction that affects dozens of vehicles within seconds. Limited visibility can prevent drivers from recognizing stopped traffic ahead until it’s too late.

What makes things worse is that emergency responders may face significant challenges reaching victims because wreckage can span several lanes and extend for long distances.

Commercial Truck Accidents Can Be Deadly

Commercial truck accidents can be deadly, so truck accident prevention is essential. A combination of better vehicle operation and effective traffic management can help people stay safer on the road.

Check out our other pages now for more interesting articles.

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