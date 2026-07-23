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West Nile Detected in Tippecanoe County Mosquitoes

The county health department says the Indiana Department of Health notified them Tuesday that mosquitoes collected on July 15.

Published on July 23, 2026
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Source: iiievgeniy / Getty

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A warning from health officials after West Nile Virus was found in a group of mosquitoes in Tippecanoe County.

The county health department says the Indiana Department of Health notified them Tuesday that mosquitoes collected on July 15 tested positive for the virus.

This is the first time this year West Nile Virus has been detected in the county. Health officials say they weren’t surprised because the virus has shown up in Tippecanoe County in recent years.

The virus is spread when mosquitoes bite an infected bird and then pass it along to people or animals.

Officials are reminding people to be careful when they’re outside, especially around sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are most active. They recommend using bug spray with DEET and dumping out any standing water around your home where mosquitoes can multiply.

Most people who get West Nile Virus don’t have serious symptoms, but some may develop fever, headache, stiff neck, muscle weakness, or confusion within three to 15 days after a bite.

West Nile Detected in Tippecanoe County Mosquitoes was originally published on wibc.com

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