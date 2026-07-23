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16-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Deaths of Gwynn Oak Siblings

Published on July 23, 2026
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A 16-year-old Baltimore boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a young brother and sister inside their Gwynn Oak home.

Baltimore County Police arrested Keith James Jr. on Wednesday in the deaths of 9-year-old Steve Allen and his 15-year-old sister, Giovanna Myrie. The siblings were found shot to death by their parents inside the family’s home on Talles Road on July 7.

Police Chief Robert McCullough said James knew both victims and had some type of relationship with Myrie, though investigators have not determined whether the relationship was romantic or a friendship.

Authorities said James had previously visited the home, including on July 4, three days before the shooting. Surveillance footage also allegedly captured him in the neighborhood before and after the killings.

According to charging documents, one of Myrie’s close friends told investigators that Myrie had been communicating with a boy named Keith for several weeks. The two reportedly met in person for the first time at Myrie’s home on July 4.

During a video call that day, the friend reportedly saw James holding a gun. The friend also told police that James had threatened to kill Myrie if she cheated on him. Investigators said they later found a text message in which Myrie discussed the alleged threat.

Myrie reportedly told the friend that James planned to visit her again on July 7, the night she and her brother were killed.

Police have not determined how James allegedly obtained the gun used in the shooting. McCullough called the case troubling, particularly because of the suspect’s age and the violent nature of the crime.

Investigators said surveillance footage, digital evidence and other technology helped lead them to James.

James is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. County officials offered condolences to the victims’ family and praised detectives for quickly identifying and arresting a suspect.

16-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Deaths of Gwynn Oak Siblings was originally published on 92q.com

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