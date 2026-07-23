Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake detected in Texas, Here's what we know Read Full Story →
News

Drake Seemingly Throws More Shots At ASAP Rocky

Drake Seemingly Throws More Shots At ASAP Rocky During NOCTA Manor Party

Once it’s up, it’s stuck for Drake, apparently.

Published on July 23, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Once it’s up, it’s stuck for Drake, apparently.

The Boy seems to still be holding a grudge against one of his ops. During the NOCTA Manor Party, the DJ played “Burning Bridges” from ICEMAN, reigniting speculation that Drizzy is still taking shots at A$AP Rocky.

From the moment ICEMAN dropped, fans pointed at several lines on “Burning Bridges” that appeared to be aimed at the Harlem rapper. While the song played at the party, Drake made a gesture toward his cheek during the line, “Look in the mirror, see what talking gets you.”

The moment sent social media into detective mode, with many fans speculating that the gesture was a reference to the scar on Rocky’s cheek. While Drake has never confirmed who the lyric is about, people believe the timing and gesture speak for themselves.

It’s also not the only line that has fans connecting the dots. On the record, Drake seemingly references Rihanna while taking aim at Rocky, rapping:

“Your baby mama ain’t even post the single, dam, where she at?”

This wouldn’t be the first time Drake has mentioned Rocky on wax. Even in the middle of his beef with Kendrick Lamar, the OVO rapper found time to throw a few jabs at the A$AP Mob member on “Family Matters.”

“Rakim [A$AP Rocky] talking sh*t again, gassed cause you hit my BM first, n*gga do the math who I was hittin’ then.”

He followed that up by questioning Rocky’s relevance as a rapper, adding:

“I ain’t even know you rap still because they only talking about your fit again.”

At this point, it doesn’t look like Drake is ready to let this one go anytime soon.

Drake Seemingly Throws More Shots At ASAP Rocky During NOCTA Manor Party was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Holds News Conference On Death Of Nolan Wells In Mississippi

Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry Offer $100K Reward For Nolan Wells Arrest

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Fascination With Aliens And Civilizations

Hip-Hop Wired
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Pooh Shiesty’s Bond Request Denied By Judge Amid Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Two people, a man and a woman, posing together and smiling. The man is wearing a black shirt and the woman is wearing an Argentina jersey.

Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag After World Cup Final Link-Up

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Storm damage downed pole do not enter
Breaking News

Breaking News

News  |  T.E. Thomas

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Detected Near Miami, Texas

Comments
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Nolan Wells’ Mother Says Family Received Anonymous Hate Mail Days Before Funeral As Investigation Continues

Comments
Activists In New York Protest Government Shutdown
National  |  Kirby Lozano

Immigration Policy Updates July 2026

Comments
USPS Workers
News  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas USPS Worker Dies After Collapsing During Mail Route

Comments
Landscape With A Herd
News  |  T.E. Thomas

Where is Miami, Texas? The Small Panhandle Town Making Headlines

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close