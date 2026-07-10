Tamar Braxton Succinctly Shuts Down Continued Convos Over THAT Kandi & Monica Viral Video–'Y'all Are Draaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagging This'

Tamar Braxton is clearing the air after fans became convinced there was still bad blood between her, Kandi Burruss, and Monica following an awkward moment at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival. According to the “Love & War” songstress, she’s moved on, and everyone else should too.

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Tamar Braxton thinks people are “dragging” the viral video.

During a TikTok Live Q&A on July 9, the “Love & War” singer reacted to the now-viral clip in which Kandi appears to roll her eyes after greeting her, while Monica looks down quickly, avoiding eye contact. She explained that she simply wanted to congratulate Kandi on her accomplishments and made it clear that fans were “dragging” the interaction a little too far.

“That was that,” Tamar said, shutting down theories that there was any hidden meaning behind the interaction.

The singer said she was just being “cordial” to Kandi in the video.

As previously reported, social media quickly went into detective mode after a viral clip showed Tamar greeting Kandi during a photo-op featuring Brandy, Monica, Missy Elliott, Mona Scott-Young, and other honorees at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Music celebration on July 5. While Tamar appeared to warmly congratulate Kandi, viewers couldn’t help but notice what they believed was a frosty response. Monica seemed to look down, while Kandi flashed what many called a fake smile before appearing to roll her eyes, sending the internet into overdrive with renewed feud speculation.

Tamar explained that she was simply being “cordial” by giving Kandi flowers for the honor.

“That was the gist of it… I don’t think that’s fake and I don’t think that’s weird. I just think saying congratulations is home training and cordial,” she continued. “That’s it. And the whole thing was awkward… It’s okay. I know I didn’t say anything wrong. I know I didn’t say anything wrong,” she added, reassuring both herself and fans that the brief exchange had been blown out of proportion.

She also followed up in TheNeighborhoodTalk’s comments section, accusing fans of blowing things out of proportion. The songstress also encouraged fans to watch the second season of Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Miss E on CleoTV, which premiered on Wednesday, and her film Stepfather on Tubi.

“Yall are draaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagging this. yall watch me and Mommie cooking show yet? Or my movie #the stepfather… or all of Dinner with Tamar is sold out except for New York…. It only have a few seat and don’t miss it!!!

Source: TheNeighborhoodTalk / @TheNeighborhoodTalk

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