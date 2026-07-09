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Wanted Felon Accused of Posing With Guns on Instagram

IMPD said they arrested 18-year-old Patrick Owens this week.

Published on July 9, 2026
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Portrait of a young Black man with dreadlocked hair against a gray background.
Patrick Owens (Source: IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — Social media posts led to a wanted felon being arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun on Indy’s northeast side this week.

IMPD says the case reflects an ongoing public safety priority.

At the time of the bust on Monday, the suspect was on probation after being convicted of a previous gun case as a juvenile, but that didn’t deter Patrick Owens from allegedly posing on Instagram with firearms while he had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Police claim Owens posted numerous videos with firearms on social media, which, as a convicted felon, he is not legally allowed to carry.

A person holding a large firearm in their hands.

That investigation led to the 18-year-old being arrested at an apartment complex near 42nd and Meadows Drive.

“This is super important because it highlights the great work we continue to do, getting repeat offenders and guns held unlawfully off our streets and keeping Indianapolis safe,” said IMPD officer Tommy Thompson.

In this case, IMPD’s Southeast District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team put Owens under surveillance on Monday and, using a drone, allegedly took multiple pictures of him carrying a gun.

According to court records, when officers tried to arrest him, Owens ran away before being tracked down by a K9 officer.

During the bust, IMPD recovered a firearm that was equipped with a machine gun conversion device.

Police claim Owens posted a picture with that exact gun on Instagram the day before their raid.

IMPD insists cases like this can help prevent violence.

“That’s our ultimate goal: to keep the community safe. We have to hold these people accountable,” said Thompson.

In fact, just this week, IMPD reported the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force had seized 143 firearms and made 127 arrests so far this year, as that specialty group also continues to target repeat violent offenders.

“We’re out here every day on the streets removing guns from the hands of violent criminals. We’re not coming after grandma’s guns or grandpa’s guns,” said IMPD Lt. Jered Hidlebaugh.

IMPD hopes Owens’ arrest sends that same message.

“If you do have these illegal firearms and are a violent felon, we’re going to find you and hold you accountable,” said Thompson.

The suspect made his initial hearing this week and is temporarily being held without bond for seven days, after which he may be eligible for a $6,000 cash bond.

Shirtless man standing in a grassy outdoor setting.

Wanted Felon Accused of Posing With Guns on Instagram was originally published on wibc.com

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