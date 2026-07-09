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Sam Cooke's Granddaughters Release New Single

Sam Cooke’s Granddaughters, The Womack Sisters, Release New Single for Upcoming Debut

Published on July 9, 2026
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A trio of sisters with legacy in their pumping in their bloodstream just announced the release of their debut album, with a nostalgic, soul pop hit single to promote it.

In August, The Womack Sisters announced that their self-titled debut will be released through Daptone Records.

BG, Zeimani, and Kucha Womack are the daughters of Linda and Cecil Womack, who are the pioneers of the singing-songwriting duo Womack & Womack. To take their legacy a step further, Linda’s father is the soul icon and pioneer Sam Cooke and Cecil is the brother of fellow soul singer Bobby Womack.

The groups’ latest single “If You Let Me” released Wednesday, July 8. The single is a soulful bubbly sound that gives us that nostalgic feeling of the late seventies and early eighties.

For Rolling Stone, Kucha said in a statement, “This song reminds me of a time when I rushed into love because of attraction: not asking enough questions, not staying true to myself, selling myself short. For us, it’s a reminder to take your time to find love and to find out who you’re really dealing with.”

Prior to their debut, the Los Angeles-based trio released an EP in 2022 that was more of a contemporary R&B sound. The EP also featured a rendition of Sam Cooke’s hit “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

Sam Cooke’s Granddaughters, The Womack Sisters, Release New Single for Upcoming Debut was originally published on foxync.com

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