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Eve’s Band Opens Up About Tiny Desk & Dell Performances

The magic behind Eve’s powerful Dell Music Center performance in Philly. Hear from her incredible band about the energy, the moments, and the journey that made the night unforgettable.

Watch the full interview below!

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Eve’s Band Opens Up About Tiny Desk & Dell Performances was originally published on rnbphilly.com