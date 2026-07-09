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Eve's Band Opens Up About Tiny Desk & Dell Performances

Eve’s Band Opens Up About Tiny Desk & Dell Performances

Published on July 9, 2026
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Three people posing together in front of a "100.3 RNB" radio station backdrop, making peace signs and smiling.
Source: R1 / R1

Eve’s Band Opens Up About Tiny Desk & Dell Performances

The magic behind Eve’s powerful Dell Music Center performance in Philly. Hear from her incredible band about the energy, the moments, and the journey that made the night unforgettable.

Watch the full interview below!

FOR MORE MUTHAKNOWS INTERVIEWS [CLICK HERE]

Eve’s Band Opens Up About Tiny Desk & Dell Performances was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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