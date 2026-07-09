Where's Mitch McConnell? : The Internet Thinks Republicans Are Covering Up The Senator's Fate

The Washington Post / Mitch McConnell

Has the Grim Reaper finally come for the self-proclaimed “Grim Reaper” of Democrat policy, Mitch McConnell? Many people are wondering about the fate of the longtime Kentucky Senator.

Everyone is wondering where Mitch McConnell, who has apparently been hospitalized for nearly a month after he was reportedly found unconscious and unresponsive in his Washington, D.C. home, according to the New York Post, is.

According to the newspaper’s reporting, audio from the emergency dispatch revealed that a call for “CPR in progress” was made after McConnell suffered an apparent cardiac arrest.

It’s been crickets since then, with many wondering whether McConnell is no longer among the living, given his absence.

Some Republicans Claimed They Have Spoke With Mitch McConnell

Interestingly enough, several Republicans have begun popping up claiming they have spoken with McConnell, and they are all echoing the same robotic messaging.

Scott Jennings, the annoying Republican pundit who CNN really needs to stop putting on television, claimed he spoke with his “good friend” for about 20 minutes. They touched on a bevy of topics like Iran, Ukraine, Maine, and even the fallout in the Maine Senate race with Graham Planter having to drop out because he was the creep Black people have been warning white liberals about, but we digress.

“I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible,” Jennings wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A spokesperson for the current Republican Senator Majority Leader, John Thune, also said something similar, claiming the two “had a lengthy and substantive conversation that covered a variety of topics, including national security.”

Kate Noyes, a spokesperson for Majority Whip John Barrasso, the No. 2 leader, claimed that he and McConnell “had a lengthy conversation early this afternoon,” and also spoke by phone for roughly 20 minutes.

“They caught up about the latest news impacting Senate races, the Graham Platner scandal, and the recent Supreme Court ruling on coordinated spending limits,” as well as the Senate agenda, she added. “Senator McConnell was fully engaged and is eager to get back to the Senate.”

Social Media Is Not Buying It

As expected, no one is buying what Republican leadership and Scott Jennings are selling. Donald Trump’s homie, Laura Loomer, took a break from slamming Candace Owens and is currently claiming on X that she believes that McConnell is “brain dead.”

Bruh.

We will wait til McConnell’s family announces what is going on with him. Until that day arrives, you can see more reactions below.