Source: RODEOHOUSTON / RodeoHouston

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is celebrating the next generation of Texas leaders with two major scholarship events this week, highlighting its ongoing commitment to education and youth development across the state. Together, the announcements showcase the organization’s continued investment in students pursuing higher education and careers in agriculture and beyond.

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On Thursday, the Rodeo announced it is awarding $1.4 million in scholarships to 70 members of the Texas FFA Association during the 98th Annual Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth. Each student will receive a $20,000 scholarship to support a four-year undergraduate degree, recognizing their academic achievement, leadership and dedication to agriculture.

The celebration continues Saturday as hundreds of 2026 Rodeo scholarship recipients gather at Reliant Center for the annual Scholarship Picnic. The event will bring together students from across Texas as they celebrate the beginning of their college journeys, meet fellow scholarship recipients and connect with many of the donors and volunteers whose support helped make their scholarships possible.

The Scholarship Picnic also gives families an opportunity to celebrate one of the biggest milestones in their students’ lives while highlighting the Rodeo’s long-standing commitment to education. Through scholarship programs like these, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues to invest millions of dollars each year in helping Texas students pursue higher education and prepare for future succe

Houston Rodeo Awards $1.4M to FFA Students Ahead of Scholarship Picnic was originally published on 93qcountry.com