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Bonnie Tyler, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer, Dead at 75

Bonnie Tyler, Singer of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart,’ Dead at 75

Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer known for “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero,” has died at the age of 75.

Published on July 9, 2026
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Bonnie Tyler Concert In Madrid
Source: Bonnie Tyler performs in concert at Gran Teatro CaixaBank Príncipe Pío on September 28, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns)

Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer known for hit songs like “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero,” has died. She was 75.

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A statement released to her website announced the singer’s passing:

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” the statement said.

Tyler had been hospitalized in Portugal since May following emergency intestinal surgery after experiencing bowel pain.

Following complications from the surgery, Tyler was placed in a medically induced coma.

When doctors attempted to bring her out of the coma that same month, she went into cardiac arrest. She would wake from the coma on June 15, but her management described her condition at the time as “very unwell.”

Tyler passed away on Wednesday night, according to her management team.

Tyler made a name for herself in 1977 with the release of her album, The World Starts Tonight. Her single from a follow-up album, “It’s a Heartache,” reached No. 3 on the Hot 100.

In the early 1980s she began to shift toward more of a rock sound.

Tyler’s major breakthrough came in 1983 with “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” It spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song managed to reach over a billion streams on Spotify alone earlier this year, according to the BBC.

Bonnie Tyler, Singer of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart,’ Dead at 75 was originally published on houstonseagle.com

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