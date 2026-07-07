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Big Money Moves: Texas Stock Exchange Opens in Dallas

The Texas Stock Exchange is officially open, bringing new investment opportunities and strengthening Dallas' growing financial industry.

Published on July 7, 2026
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Dallas, Texas, USA.
Source: RudyBalasko / Getty

If you’ve been hearing people talk about the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) today and wondering, “Okay… but what does that actually mean?” Here’s the simple version.

Dallas officially launched its own stock exchange Monday, becoming the first new major stock exchange to open in the U.S. in decades. Think of it as another place where people can buy and sell stocks—kind of like another version of the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ.

You won’t notice a huge change overnight. Right now, TXSE is slowly rolling things out by letting banks and investment firms test the system before opening it up more broadly later this month.

So why should you care?

The bigger deal isn’t that you’ll be buying stocks from TXSE tomorrow. It’s that more companies could decide to do business here in Texas instead of somewhere else. That could bring more jobs, more investment and even more big businesses to North Texas.

If you’ve heard people calling Dallas “Y’all Street,” this is exactly why. Major financial companies have been moving to the area for years, and the Texas Stock Exchange is another sign that Dallas is becoming a major money hub.

And if you’ve been thinking about investing, this is a good reminder that you don’t need thousands of dollars to get started. Many people begin by investing small amounts into funds that track the overall market and let their money grow over time.

This isn’t just a win for Wall Street—it’s another sign that big business is betting on Texas.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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