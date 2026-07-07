Dallas Artists Represent the City Well

Dallas artists blended unique styles to produce an anthem for the FIFA Fan Festival.

The anthem represents Dallas pride and connects with fans across cultures and backgrounds.

The collaborative process showcases Dallas' vibrant creative community.

When the world came to Dallas for FIFA, the city knew it needed a soundtrack that represented more than just soccer—it needed a song that captured the heart, diversity, and energy of Dallas itself.

The Dallas Music Office entrusted that mission to Dallas creative leader ShySpeaks, who was asked to assemble a team of artists capable of creating an anthem that fans from every background could connect with. With only two weeks to bring the vision to life, ShySpeaks called on fellow Dallas artist and producer Tye Harris, who then helped bring xBvalentine and Gavin Copeland into the collaboration.

Together, the four artists blended their unique musical styles and personal experiences into one powerful record: “World In Our City (Fans).”

The anthem officially made its world debut on June 11, 2026, during the FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park. Backed by the electrifying Dallas Legion All Stars Marching Band, the performance introduced thousands of local and international fans to a song created to celebrate unity, culture, and the excitement that comes when people from around the world gather in one city.

More than just a sports anthem, World In Our City (Fans) represents the pride of Dallas. It celebrates every fan, every community, and every unforgettable moment that happens when music and sports bring people together.

Source: Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore / Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore

To celebrate the release, the artists stopped by 97.9 The Beat for a special premiere and conversation about the creative process behind the record. During the visit, they shared how the opportunity came together, what it meant to represent Dallas on an international stage, and the challenge of writing and producing a song that could connect with audiences across cultures in such a short amount of time.

Each artist brought something unique to the project:

Tye Harris is a Dallas-based artist and producer known for crafting records that blend soulful melodies with authentic storytelling.

is a Dallas-based artist and producer known for crafting records that blend soulful melodies with authentic storytelling. ShySpeaks is a Dallas-based hip-hop artist, spoken word performer, and creative leader whose work consistently uplifts community, culture, and purpose.

is a Dallas-based hip-hop artist, spoken word performer, and creative leader whose work consistently uplifts community, culture, and purpose. xBvalentine is a queer, bilingual Latina artist and first-generation creative whose fearless artistry brings fresh perspective and representation to the Dallas music scene.

is a queer, bilingual Latina artist and first-generation creative whose fearless artistry brings fresh perspective and representation to the Dallas music scene. Gavin Copeland is a Dallas-based singer whose smooth vocals helped give the anthem its emotional heart and universal appeal.

Their collaboration is a reminder that Dallas is home to an incredible community of creatives capable of producing music that resonates far beyond city limits. In just two weeks, they created a song that now serves as a lasting soundtrack to one of the city’s biggest international celebrations.

World In Our City (Fans) is now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting listeners everywhere to experience the sound of a city united through music, culture, and the beautiful game.