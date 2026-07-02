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Sixers Land Jaylen Brown in Blockbuster Deal With Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have pulled off one of the most stunning moves of the NBA offseason, acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster trade that sends Paul George and multiple draft picks to their Atlantic Division rival, according to reports from ESPN and NBA.com.

Under the reported terms of the deal, Philadelphia receives Brown, the former NBA Finals MVP and one of the league’s premier two-way wings. Boston, meanwhile, is set to receive George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

The trade package heading to the Celtics includes Philadelphia’s 2028 and 2031 first-round picks, along with a 2028 second-rounder tied to the most favorable selection among Golden State, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee, plus a 2030 second-round pick tied to the best choice among Washington, Portland and Phoenix.

For the Sixers, the move is a dramatic swing at championship contention. Brown is coming off a career year in which he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, while earning All-NBA Second Team honors and finishing sixth in MVP voting, according to ESPN. He now joins a Philadelphia core led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, giving the Sixers a new star trio with immediate title aspirations.

For Boston, the deal closes the book on Brown’s decade-long run with the franchise. He leaves as a five-time All-Star and a central figure in the Celtics’ 2024 championship team, where he earned both Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals MVP honors. NBA.com noted that Brown’s departure breaks up one of the league’s most successful long-term tandems alongside Jayson Tatum, a pairing that had defined Boston’s identity for years.

The move also comes amid significant turbulence around the Celtics’ roster planning. ESPN reported that Boston had recently explored using Brown in larger trade talks, including an unsuccessful pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, before ultimately pivoting to Philadelphia as a trade partner.

George, now 36, heads to Boston after a disappointing and uneven two-year run in Philadelphia. ESPN reported that he averaged 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 78 games with the Sixers, while NBA.com described his tenure as marred by injuries, inconsistency and a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy

The trade immediately reshapes the Eastern Conference landscape. ESPN reported that sportsbooks dramatically shortened Philadelphia’s title odds after news of the deal broke, a reflection of just how significant Brown’s arrival is viewed around the league.

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Sixers Land Jaylen Brown in Blockbuster Deal With Celtics was originally published on rnbphilly.com