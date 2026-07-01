Listen Live
Close
Local

SEPTA Regional Rail Faces Major Delays After Train Derailment

Published on July 1, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SEPTA Regional Rail Fire, Glenside, PA
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

SEPTA Regional Rail riders faced major delays Wednesday after a train derailment disrupted service across several lines in the Philadelphia area. The overnight incident happened in North Philadelphia and forced SEPTA crews to suspend or adjust multiple routes while workers repaired damaged tracks.

Officials said the train carried 47 passengers and three crew members when the derailment happened. No injuries were reported. Crews removed the train cars from the tracks, but SEPTA warned riders that delays would continue throughout the day as workers focused on restoring normal service.

The disruption affected several Regional Rail lines. SEPTA suspended the Manayunk/Norristown, Fox Chase, and Chestnut Hill East Lines until further notice. Riders on the Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster, and West Trenton Lines could only travel to and from Fern Rock, where they needed to connect with the Broad Street Line for trips into Center City.

Other routes, including the Airport, Media/Wawa, Wilmington/Newark, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, and Chestnut Hill West Lines, continued operating but used Suburban Station instead of Jefferson Station for Center City access. SEPTA advised passengers to transfer at 15th Street/City Hall if they needed additional connections.

The derailment created another challenge for Philadelphia-area rail commuters after a separate freight train derailment occurred Tuesday in Bensalem, Bucks County. That incident involved more than a dozen freight train cars leaving the tracks and temporarily affecting nearby residents.

SEPTA crews continued working to repair the rail infrastructure and return service to normal. The transit agency encouraged riders to check service updates before traveling because schedules and route changes could shift throughout the day.

The derailment added another disruption during a busy travel period for commuters who rely on Regional Rail to reach jobs, schools, and appointments throughout the Philadelphia region. SEPTA officials said they would continue monitoring conditions and provide updates as repairs progressed

SEPTA Regional Rail Faces Major Delays After Train Derailment was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

BRITAIN-US-MUSIC-CRIME-COURT

Chris Brown Ordered To Pay Housekeeper $13 Million Over Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny

Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley, Ed Davis Named In Federal NBA Gambling Probe

Hip-Hop Wired
Druski 2026 BET Awards

Chris Rock Crowns Druski As Best BET Awards Host Ever

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
12 Items
Politics  |  Tron Snow

Donald Trump Clowned After Comparing Throwback Photo To Barack Obama’s Iconic Pic

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

White Minnesota Couple Attacking Somali Home Shoppers Is What True Trump Derangement Syndrome Looks Like

Comments
30 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

Check Out Our 2026 Summer Drinks & Cocktails Roundup

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close