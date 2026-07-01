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Video Allegedly Shows Pooh Shiesty Pressing Gucci Mane at Gunpoint

Published on July 1, 2026
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Two men, one wearing a black mask and orange hat, the other with a beard and tattoos wearing sunglasses.
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Newly released surveillance footage tied to the federal case against Pooh Shiesty is adding another explosive layer to the ongoing legal battle involving Gucci Mane.

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Prosecutors have reportedly shared still images and video clips that allegedly show Shiesty and several associates surrounding Gucci inside a Dallas recording studio, where authorities say the rap mogul was held at gunpoint and forced to sign paperwork releasing Shiesty from his 1017 Records deal.

According to court filings, the January 2026 incident was far more than a business disagreement. Federal investigators claim the meeting was set up under the guise of contract negotiations, but quickly turned into what prosecutors describe as an armed takeover. The paperwork allegedly demanded Shiesty’s immediate release from his contract, ownership of his masters, and full control over future label negotiations.

One of the most shocking details from the newly surfaced material is the alleged involvement of Big30, who prosecutors say recorded portions of the incident on his phone. Images released in court reportedly show Gucci flanked by armed men while Shiesty stood nearby, with another image allegedly showing Shiesty’s father holding the contract Gucci was forced to sign.

Shiesty has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains behind bars awaiting trial, which is expected to begin next year. If convicted, he and the other defendants could face life in prison. For hip-hop fans, the case has become one of the wildest and most unexpected rap industry stories in recent memory, turning what was once a mentor-protégé relationship into a courtroom drama with major consequences.

Check out the clip below.

Video Allegedly Shows Pooh Shiesty Pressing Gucci Mane at Gunpoint was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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