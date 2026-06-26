JAŸ-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Turns 30 With Citywide NYC Celebrations

JAŸ-Z’s debut album is getting a celebration worthy of its New York legacy. Thirty years after Reasonable Doubt introduced Shawn Carter to the world, Roc Nation is turning the city into a living tribute to one of Hip-Hop’s most important catalogs.

As per a press release, Roc Nation has launched JAŸ-Z30, a citywide celebration honoring the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the cultural impact of JAŸ-Z’s career through pop-ups, exclusive merch, archival moments, and more. The celebration officially kicks off June 25 with activations across New York City, including immersive pop-ups, custom subway maps, commemorative Brooklyn Public Library cards, exclusive merch, a special Assouline partnership, fireworks, and more.

The celebration arrives on the original release date of Reasonable Doubt, which dropped on June 25, 1996, and helped establish JAŸ-Z as one of Hip-Hop’s sharpest voices. What started as a street-level classic built around hustler ambition, luxury Rap, and Brooklyn perspective has since become one of the most respected debut albums in music history. For the anniversary, Roc Nation is making sure the tribute feels just as much like a New York moment as it does a music one.

In Manhattan, the centerpiece activation will take over the decommissioned Bowery Station on the Lower East Side. The underground space will be transformed into an immersive archive focused on JAŸ-Z’s early career and the world surrounding Reasonable Doubt in 1996. The Bowery Station pop-up will be open June 25 and June 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will welcome fans of all ages.

Source: OLYMPIA SHANNON / OLYMPIA SHANNON

Inside, guests will move through five decommissioned train cars featuring installations tied to JAŸ-Z’s rise in the mid-to-late 1990s. The experience will include a listening environment where Reasonable Doubt plays throughout the space, screenings of music videos like “Dead Presidents,” “Ain’t No…,” and “Feelin’ It,” archival performance footage, early-career memorabilia, original promotional materials, and a curated retail shop featuring apparel, music, accessories, books, collectibles, and exclusive JAŸ-Z30 merchandise.

Fans will also be able to grab custom JAŸ-Z30 subway map handouts highlighting key New York locations, milestones, and moments connected to JAŸ-Z’s catalog. Opening day will also feature complimentary food from Lucali’s Pizza and Cloudy Donut Co., which is very New York and very on brand.

Brooklyn is also getting a major piece of the celebration. In partnership with Apple Music, JAŸ-Z30 will transform Smack Mellon at 92 Plymouth Street in DUMBO into an immersive retail and cultural experience. The location carries extra meaning because the former boiler house’s exterior was featured in the classic 1996 “Dead Presidents” music video.

The Brooklyn pop-up will run from June 25 through July 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature exclusive merchandise, music, collectibles, vinyl, cassettes, CDs, and large-scale installations recreating two iconic late-1990s photos of JAŸ-Z taken at Marcy Houses. A rotating lineup of DJs will also soundtrack the experience, giving fans a place to celebrate the music in the borough that helped shape the story.

The citywide takeover does not stop there. Spotify will mark JAŸ-Z30 with custom wraps on New York City’s J and Z subway lines, turning the transit system into a moving tribute to Hov’s legacy. Brooklyn Public Library will also release special JAŸ-Z30 library cards beginning June 25 at Central Library and the Marcy Branch.

Assouline is also joining the celebration with The Assouline x Book of HOV Experience, which includes two tickets to JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium show, a one-night stay at The Fifth Avenue Hotel, and a signed copy of The Book of HOV: A Tribute to JAY-Z. The 432-page coffee table book was released by Assouline and Roc Nation and honors JAŸ-Z’s career, influence, and archive. The anniversary activations also lead into a run of major JAŸ-Z concerts, including Yankee Stadium shows from July 10 through July 12, a Paris show on Sept. 10, and a Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 23.

Source: OLYMPIA SHANNON / OLYMPIA SHANNON

From Marcy to Manhattan, from subway cars to stadiums, Reasonable Doubt is getting celebrated in the city that helped make it possible. Three decades later, the album is still moving like a blueprint. For updates and additional information, visit Jayz30.com.