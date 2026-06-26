Listen Live
Close
Trending
Black & Brown Celebs You Didn’t Know Share Kids Read Full Story →
News

T.I.’s ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts

T.I.’s Long-Awaited ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts

After several delays, T.I. has officially released his album, Kill The King. 

Published on June 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

After several delays, T.I. has officially released his long-awaited album, Kill The King

While the Atlanta legend has said this could be his final album, plenty of fans are calling cap and believe TIP still has more music left in the tank. Either way, Kill The King has finally arrived.

The rollout gained momentum with the success of “Let ‘Em Know,” a record many fans crowned as the “Unc Anthem.” TIP stayed on the gas promoting the single, and the effort paid off as the track went on to earn Gold certification.

He followed it up with “Mr. Him,” which quickly built its own buzz and helped set the stage for the full project. Now that the album is here, fans are already sharing their early reactions.

Kill The King features an all-star lineup of guests, including The Dream, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Usher, and many more. One of the biggest surprises was T.I. linking up with NBA YoungBoy.

A TIP and YB record definitely wasn’t on our bingo card, but it’s one of the standout moments that has listeners talking online as they dive into the project. 

Check out the full reactions to T.I.’s album, Kill The King below.

Great point…

T.I. and Dr. Dre don’t miss.

Some online aren’t feeling T.I.’s new album.

“Where I’m From” definitely is for the hustlers.

We haven’t had a TIP and Weezy collab in a long time.

T.I.’s Long-Awaited ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London

August Alsina Calls Out Young Thug Over Recent Comments About Sexuality

Hip-Hop Wired
Hunter Biden, son of United States President Joe Biden

Hunter Biden Gives Democrats Sound Advice Following Shocking DSA Primary Wins

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Attend New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

Big Tigger Issues Statement After Arrest, Denies All Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
A sign reading "Welcome back!" with an arrow pointing to a trash can labeled "No household trash, no business trash, $100 fine" in front of a door.

Knicks Fan Fired For Trash Can Theft Still Getting Fined

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
Breaking News
17 Items

Breaking News

Radio One Exclusives  |  Kya Kelly

31 Black & Brown Celebs You Didn’t Know Share Kids

Comments
Crete is cloaked by Saharan dust storm
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

DFW, Don’t Let This African Dust Catch You Slippin’

Comments
17 Items
Entertainment  |  tethomas

Where To Watch Fireworks in North Texas This Fourth of July

Comments
12 Items
Politics  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close