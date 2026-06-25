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AFRAM 2026 Brings Music, Culture and Community Together in Baltimore

AFRAM 2026 Brings Music, Culture and Community Together for an Unforgettable Weekend

Published on June 25, 2026
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A large outdoor music festival stage with a colorful, patterned backdrop and a crowd of people in the foreground watching the performance.
Source: RASHAD / Speedy Flicks

Baltimore showed up in a major way as thousands packed Druid Hill Park for AFRAM 2026, celebrating Black culture, community and music during one of the city’s biggest annual events.

Across three days, festivalgoers enjoyed performances from an all-star lineup that included Charlie Wilson, Dru Hill, SWV, The LOX, Tamia, PJ Morton, Mario, Normani, Chlöe Bailey, Lil Mo, Paula Campbell and more. Each artist brought their own energy to the stage, creating memorable moments for fans of R&B, hip-hop, gospel and soul.

Charlie Wilson closed out the weekend with the timeless energy that has made him one of music’s most beloved entertainers. Fans sang along to decades of hits while giving “Uncle Charlie” the flowers he has earned throughout his legendary career.

Beyond the music, AFRAM once again lived up to its reputation as Baltimore’s biggest family reunion. Families, friends and neighbors gathered throughout the park to support Black-owned businesses, enjoy local food vendors, connect with community organizations and celebrate the culture that makes Baltimore unique.

The Radio One Baltimore family was proud to be part of the festivities, meeting listeners throughout the weekend while bringing fans exclusive backstage interviews, artist moments and behind-the-scenes coverage from some of the festival’s biggest stars.

As the first weekend of summer came to a close, AFRAM once again proved why it remains one of Baltimore’s signature events, bringing together generations through music, culture and community while celebrating the pride, resilience and spirit of the city.

Until next year, AFRAM.

A crowd of people standing behind a metal fence, some holding signs or bags. The fence has "Onsite Services" printed on it.
RASHAD
A crowd of people, mostly young Black individuals, gathered in an outdoor setting. A young girl wearing a Nike sweatshirt stands out in the foreground.
RASHAD
Three smiling women seated in lawn chairs at an outdoor event, wearing colorful clothing and accessories.
RASHAD
A group of people, including children, gathered around a table displaying various items and reading from a document.
RASHAD
A group of smiling people, some wearing sunglasses, standing together behind a metal barrier at an outdoor event.
RASHAD
A crowd of people, mostly young Black individuals, gathered at a festival or event. Some are holding up their phones to take photos or videos.
RASHAD
A group of people gathered at a protest, including a man wearing a Nike hat and holding a sign, and another man wearing a black shirt.
RASHAD
A crowd of people at an outdoor festival, some wearing colorful clothing and accessories, dancing and celebrating.
RASHAD
Diverse group of people holding up smartphones and smiling at a public event or gathering.
RASHAD
A large crowd of people gathered at an outdoor event, many holding up smartphones to take photos or videos. The crowd is diverse in age and attire, with some wearing colorful or festive clothing.
RASHAD
Nighttime crowd at a large outdoor event, with people raising their arms and cheering enthusiastically. The event appears to be a concert or festival based on the stage and lighting equipment visible.
RASHAD
Crowd of people at an outdoor event, some raising their arms and taking photos with smartphones. Several people wearing colorful clothing and accessories.
RASHAD
Crowded outdoor gathering with people sitting on steps and benches under trees on a cloudy day.
RASHAD
Large crowd of people with raised hands at a nighttime outdoor music festival or concert, with stage equipment and lighting visible in the background.
RASHAD
A large crowd of people at an outdoor event, with a woman in the foreground wearing sunglasses and holding a colorful patterned fan.
RASHAD
A large crowd of people, many with dreadlocks, gathered at an outdoor event or festival. Several people in the crowd are embracing and interacting with each other.
RASHAD
A group of smiling people at an outdoor event, with a woman in the foreground wearing a red top and bright orange curly hair.
RASHAD
A smiling person wearing colorful clothing and accessories stands in a crowded outdoor festival setting with tents, chairs, and other people in the background.
RASHAD
A large outdoor music festival stage with a colorful, patterned backdrop and a crowd of people in the foreground watching the performance.
RASHAD
A man with a long beard carries a young child on his shoulders at a crowded outdoor event, with the child wearing a pink mask and colorful clothing.
RASHAD
A smiling woman in a red shirt holding a young child in a blue shirt, surrounded by a crowd of people in a lively outdoor setting.
RASHAD
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AFRAM 2026 Brings Music, Culture and Community Together for an Unforgettable Weekend was originally published on 92q.com

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