Listen Live
Close
Trending
GTA 6 Is Here! This Is What You Need To Know Read Full Story →
Wellness

The Truth About GLP-1s & Gut Health with Bea Carroll

The Truth On GLP-1s, Gut Health & Weight Loss with Bea Carroll

Learn how Bea Carroll helps people improve their health through nutrition, wellness workshops, and sustainable lifestyle changes.

Published on June 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A smiling woman with curly blonde hair wearing a white blazer and standing in front of a tropical plant backdrop.
Honey Bee Nutrition LLC

Eating healthy can feel overwhelming with so much conflicting information online, but one North Texas nutrition expert is helping people cut through the noise.

This week on our DFW Business Blast Spotlight, we’re sitting down with Bea Carroll, MBA, RDN, LDN, founder of Honey Bee Nutrition, LLC. As a clinical dietitian, corporate wellness speaker, and nutrition consultant, Bea is passionate about making healthy living practical, realistic, and sustainable.

Instead of chasing the latest diet trends, Bea focuses on helping busy professionals, families, and organizations build habits that improve energy, support metabolic health, and strengthen overall well-being. One of her biggest areas of focus is the gut-brain connection and how the foods we eat can impact not only our physical health but our mental wellness too.

During our conversation, Bea shares what inspired her to launch Honey Bee Nutrition, common nutrition myths people should stop believing, and simple steps anyone can take to create healthier habits without completely changing their lifestyle.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Two people, a woman in a red sequined dress holding a gun and a man in a gray suit, standing in front of a neon "Ocean View Hotel" sign.

Rockstar Games Reveals 'GTA 6's Price & Pre-Order Bonuses

Hip-Hop Wired
Cleveland Guardians v Atlanta Braves

T.I. On Rappers Doing Verzuz Battles, "Poor People Activity"

Hip-Hop Wired
Jaylen Brown's Celtics Season Opener Reception & Birthday Celebration

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black To Join YSL, Says He’d Give Him “Whatever He Thinks He Wants”

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Roc Nation Announces NYC Pop-Ups For JÄY-Z ‘Reasonable Doubt’ 30th Anniversary

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
GTA VI Photo Illustrations
Breaking News
20 Items

Breaking News

Games  |  tethomas

The Wait Is Over: Everything You Need To Know About GTA 6

Comments
Flooding Central Texas
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Families Still Seek Answers as Camp Mystic Files Bankruptcy

Comments
12 Items
Politics  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Comments
ANTHONYTRIALDAY5 - Karmelo Anthony trial protest
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Karmelo Anthony Brings In New Legal Team for Appeal

Comments
Crime  |  Jason Lee

Karmelo Anthony Hires New Legal Team, Bodycam Video Shows Teen Sobbing Following Stabbing

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close