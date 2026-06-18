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Pat Bailey, Juneteenth Is Also About Freedom for Caregivers

Pastor Pat Bailey Says Juneteenth Is Also About Freedom for Caregivers

A Fort Worth caregiver advocate is using Juneteenth to spotlight the people who spend their lives caring for others.

Published on June 18, 2026
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Pat Bailey
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For many Texans, Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, family, and community. For Pastor Pat Bailey, it is also a chance to shine a light on a group of people who are often overlooked: caregivers.

Bailey, founder of Finding New Tomorrows and its Caregiver Circle, is partnering with Dr. Opal Lee’s annual Freedom Walk in Fort Worth to encourage caregivers—especially men and veterans—to prioritize their mental health and seek support.

The message is personal.

After caring for her mother through seven years of Alzheimer’s disease, Bailey understands firsthand the emotional, physical, and mental demands that caregiving can place on a family.

“Freedom means more than independence,” Bailey says. “We want caregivers to know they don’t have to carry life’s burdens alone.”

Her “Men Who Care” initiative aims to connect caregivers with resources, support systems, and community. The effort comes at a time when more men are stepping into caregiving roles. According to a 2025 Carewell study, one in three American men regularly provides unpaid care for a loved one, averaging more than 21 hours each week.

The issue hits especially close to home in Black communities. Nearly one in two Black families is impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, making caregiving a reality for countless households across Texas and beyond.

That’s why Bailey believes Juneteenth is the perfect time to have these conversations. While the holiday honors the delayed arrival of freedom to enslaved Texans in 1865, she says it also reminds us of the importance of community, hope, and lifting one another up.

As thousands gather for Dr. Opal Lee’s annual 2.5-mile Freedom Walk, Bailey hopes caregivers will see themselves reflected in the celebration—not just as supporters of others, but as people worthy of support themselves.

Because sometimes freedom looks like asking for help, finding community, and realizing you don’t have to walk the journey alone.

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