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Messi’s in DFW- Why Today’s Argentina Match Is a Huge Deal

Even if you don’t watch soccer, today’s game brings one of the biggest sports stars on Earth to DFW.

Published on June 22, 2026
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Argentina v Austria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Maja Hitij – FIFA / Getty

If it feels like North Texas has suddenly turned sky blue and white, there’s a reason.

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi is back in DFW, and thousands of Argentina fans have flooded Dallas-Arlington ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup match against Austria at AT&T Stadium.

For new soccer fans, this isn’t just another game. Messi is widely considered one of the greatest players ever, and many fans are hoping to witness history as he chases the men’s all-time World Cup goal-scoring record. Argentina also enters the tournament as the reigning World Cup champion, making every match must-see television.

The excitement has been impossible to miss. Fans packed Klyde Warren Park over the weekend for traditional Argentine “banderazo” rallies filled with drums, flags, chants, and nonstop energy. More supporters have been gathering around Arlington and Texas Live! ahead of kickoff.

Can’t make it to the stadium? You can watch Argentina vs. Austria today at noon on FOX, Telemundo, Peacock, or on giant screens at the FREE FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park. Admission is free, but fans should secure a digital pass and arrive early because capacity is limited.

Missed Messi today? You’ll get another chance.

Argentina returns to AT&T Stadium on Saturday, June 27, when they face Jordan at 9 p.m. North Texas is one of only a handful of regions hosting multiple Argentina matches, making Dallas a major destination for fans traveling from around the world.

Whether you’re a lifelong soccer supporter or just curious about the hype, this is one of the biggest sporting events to hit North Texas all year—and Messi is right in the middle of it.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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