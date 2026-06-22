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Mavs Fans, Are Y’all Ready for a New Coach?

Dallas may be turning the page as the Mavericks reportedly land a new head coach and prepare for a busy offseason.

Published on June 22, 2026
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Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers
Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

According to reports, the team is expected to hire Dusty May following Jason Kidd’s departure in May. May has spent more than 20 years in the college ranks, most recently leading Michigan to a championship in just his second season. Before that, he gained national attention by taking Florida Atlantic University on a surprise Final Four run in 2023.

The coaching change comes after a turbulent stretch for Dallas. Kidd helped lead the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and the NBA Finals in 2024, but the team missed the playoffs the last two seasons. The biggest storyline, of course, was the blockbuster trade that sent franchise star Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, the Mavs are focused on building around young standout Cooper Flagg and veteran guard Kyrie Irving as the NBA Draft and free agency approach.

There’s also growing speculation around center Daniel Gafford. Reports suggest the Lakers could be interested in acquiring him, though many Dallas fans may not be thrilled about helping Los Angeles after the Luka trade.

Off the court, the Mavericks are still exploring plans for a potential new arena in North Dallas near the former Valley View Mall site.

From a new coach to roster rumors and arena plans, it’s clear the Mavericks are entering a new chapter—and the next few weeks could shape the future of basketball in Dallas.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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