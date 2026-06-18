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Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Current Mental Health

Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Current Mental Health In New Social Media Video

After a brief hiatus, Lil Nas X has broken his silence about his mental health and current well-being.

Published on June 18, 2026
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After a brief hiatus, Lil Nas X has broken his silence about his mental health and current well-being.

Last year, the Old Town Road singer was arrested in Los Angeles after authorities found him wandering in his underwear and appearing disoriented. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Lil Nas X also allegedly charged toward officers during the incident. He was subsequently charged with three felony counts, including battery causing injury to a police officer and resisting arrest.

Shortly after the arrest, video from the night of the incident went viral, showing the artist walking around in only his underwear in what many described as a concerning state. Lil Nas later pleaded not guilty to the charges and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In April, a judge granted him a mental health diversion program in lieu of jail time.

Now, the Atlanta-born artist appears to be in a much better place. In a recent update shared online, he opened up about the steps he’s taking to prioritize his mental health, telling fans that he’s been working with both a therapist and a psychiatrist.

“Trying to ground myself down to earth and get out of my head. I have a therapist now, and a psychiatrist, which has been really helpful.”

He also took the time to shout his fans out for all the love, “All I want to do is continue to make you proud and make myself proud… Let’s go, dreamboy, let’s go.”

Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Current Mental Health In New Social Media Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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