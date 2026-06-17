Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Mystikal Gets 20 Years In 2022 Third-Degree Rape Case

Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, entered a plea agreement that took the matter from first-degree rape to third-degree.

Published on June 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drive-In Concerts Jokes & Jams II Featuring Goodie Mob Vs Mystikal

Mystikal appeared in court this past Tuesday (June 16) to hear the sentence of his 2022 rape case. The judge in the matter gave Mystikal 20 years, just five years less than the maximum sentence.

As reported by local outlet WBRZ, Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, appeared in an Ascension Parish this week in connection with the 2022 rape case that led to his arrest that year. The victim in the matter addressed the judge, detailing the physical assault and domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of Tyler.

Tyler also attempted to speak to the victim but was instead instructed to only address the judge. During that moment, Tyler took it as a moment to demand the maximum sentence be handed down to him.

“If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,” Tyler said.

Tyler had previously pleaded guilty to the 2022 charges and entered a plea agreement that took the charge from first-degree rape to third-degree rape. If it had remained in first-degree, Tyler would’ve received a maximum life sentence.

Last week, Tyler’s legal team filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, but that was shot down by the judge overseeing the case.

This is the second such case for which Mystikal is spending time behind bars. In 2004, he was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting his assistant, serving six years.

Photo: Getty

Mystikal Gets 20 Years In 2022 Third-Degree Rape Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Two images: 1) A man in a USA hat and suit standing in front of fireworks. 2) A man in a red, white, and blue outfit embracing an older man in a suit.

MAGA Sports Spectacle UFC Freedom 250 Was A Racist Hot Mess

Hip-Hop Wired
Headshot of an older African American man with gray curly hair and a serious expression.

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a red costume stands on a platform surrounded by flames, with the word "CASINO" illuminated in large letters behind them.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B Jacks Keep The Energy Rolling

Hip-Hop Wired
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Key Glock Project X in-store signing/meet & greet at Spinster Records in Dallas, TX on June 19th at 3:00PM.
Events  |  cshannon

Meet Key Glock at Spinster Records with 97.9 The Beat!

Comments
A multicolored soccer ball on a grassy field, with national flags of various countries displayed on its surface.
26 Items
Entertainment  |  tethomas

Best Places To Watch 2026 FIFA Games in Dallas

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
32 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Queens Of New York! A Gallery Of Fly Shorties, Hoops-Lovin’ Hotties & Bodega Baddies Who Painted The City Orange & Blue During The Knicks’ Championship Run

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Mississippi Cop Fatally Shoots 1-Year-Old Black Boy During Reported Shoplifting Incident

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close