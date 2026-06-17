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Dame Dash Teases Struggle JAŸ-Z & Cam'Ron Diss Track

Dame Dash Teases Struggle JAŸ-Z & Cam’Ron Diss Track

Dame Dash, with assistance from his artist Nicky Licky, teased the track "Cheap Teeth" dissing his former business partners.

Published on June 17, 2026
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Dame Dash and his spectacular and largely self-inflicted fall from grace should be a study in how not to move as an O.G. That said, Dame Dash made the choice of teasing a new diss track aimed at his former compatriots, JAŸ-Z & Cam’Ron.

Dame Dash shared a video on social media alongside his artist, Nicky Licky, with the pair rapping the “Cheap Teeth” diss track while driving in a Sprinter van. The song appears to be a rebuttal to JAŸ-Z’s freestyle bars from this year’s Roots Picnic that appeared to mention Dash.

The song, if we want to call it that, features a rather nondescript beat with Nicky Licky taking up the rapping portion of the track as Dash sings the hook with gleeful delight. At one point, Dash begins singing about his former colleagues’ breath, referring to it as “cinnamon doo-doo.”

Dash caught some epic strays from Hov during the freestyle, with the former Roc-A-Fella Records executive criticizing JAŸ-Z’s bars.

Cam’Ron dismissed the “Cheap Teeth” diss track, writing on social media that he has “second-hand embarrassment.”

If you must, check out the “Cheap Teeth” teaser clip below.

Photo: Getty

Dame Dash Teases Struggle JAŸ-Z & Cam’Ron Diss Track was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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