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Chris Tucker Says He's Been Celibate For Three Years

Chris Tucker Says He’s Been Celibate For 3 Years, Social Media Reacts

At a recent comedy show, the "Rush Hour" star says that he's saving himself for marriage.

Published on June 17, 2026
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Chris Tucker is known for being a funny man, not a loverman. But it’s still surprising that he says that he’s been inactive when it comes to intimacy.

Per TMZ, Tucker told an audience at a recent comedy show in Las Vegas that he’s been celibate for the last couple of years. The audience was prohibited from recording the show, but as these things go, his comments became public.

“Well, I’m celibate. I’ve been celibate for 3 years, but I’m really trying to get married,” he told the audience at The Wynn last Friday night. “I give it to the love this time.”

Tucker also said that nobody believes him, but that he’s serious. When he told a prospective partner that he wasn’t having sex, she had a surprising ask.

“She said, ‘How much? How much … how much is it?’ I’m not selling it. I’m celibate! What is wrong with you people?”

The comedian also referenced, per attendees of the show, that he’s been flirting with Siri and Alexa when he gets lonely.

Given that he’s a comedian, no one knows whether Tucker is for real. Over the years, he’s been pretty private about his personal life.

Tucker was married from 1997 to 2003 to Azja Pryor, a PR and marketing professional. The former couple shares a 28-year-old son, Destin, who’s a Morehouse graduate.

But other than rumored girlfriends India.Arie and Atlanta-based TV personality Cynne Simpson, little is known about his romantic relationships. His bromance with the late Michael Jackson, which made for some funny moments and Tucker’s appearance in the “You Rock My World” video, might be Tucker’s best-known public relationship.

One thing we do know for sure – Tucker is in negotiations for Rush Hour 4, the long- anticipated next chapter in the popular franchise he shares with Jackie Chan. While no definitive production announcement has happened yet, it appears that the movie has been greenlit, with a little help from…wait for it…President Trump.

We’ll keep you posted.

See social media’s reaction to Tucker’s sex life admission below.

Chris Tucker Says He’s Been Celibate For 3 Years, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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