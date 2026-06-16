Listen Live
Close
Local

Four People Rescue Driver in Fulton County...

Four People Rescue Driver in Fulton County After Vehicle Overturns

Published on June 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Smoke billows from a damaged vehicle in a grassy field.
Source: Indiana State Police

FULTON COUNTY, Ind–State Police are thanking four people for helping save someone’s life who was trapped in a burning vehicle last week in Fulton County.

“In the morning hours of June 9th, 2026, ISP Captain Bob Burgess and First Sergeant Josh Rozzi responded to a vehicle crash on State Road 17 near County Road 900 South in Fulton County. Initial reports indicated the vehicle was on its side, on fire, with an entrapped individual,” said State Police Sergeant Steven Glass.

Burgess and Rozzi arrived to find two other people who lived nearby named Jeff Smith and Sam Smith. The two of them were attempting to help the driver who was trapped inside the vehicle.

“Despite repeated attempts, the four were unable to extinguish the fire as the flames intensified. Acting swiftly and at personal risk, the four were able to successfully extricate the driver before the flames reached the interior of the vehicle,” said Glass.

Glass says the preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle suffered some kind of medical emergency, which caused him to run off the road and the vehicle to overturn. That driver was taken to a hospital and has since recovered.

“The actions of the citizens and the troopers undoubtedly prevented serious injury or death to the driver,” said Glass.

Four People Rescue Driver in Fulton County After Vehicle Overturns was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Two images: 1) A man in a USA hat and suit standing in front of fireworks. 2) A man in a red, white, and blue outfit embracing an older man in a suit.

MAGA Sports Spectacle UFC Freedom 250 Was A Racist Hot Mess

Hip-Hop Wired
Headshot of an older African American man with gray curly hair and a serious expression.

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a red costume stands on a platform surrounded by flames, with the word "CASINO" illuminated in large letters behind them.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B Jacks Keep The Energy Rolling

Hip-Hop Wired
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Key Glock Project X in-store signing/meet & greet at Spinster Records in Dallas, TX on June 19th at 3:00PM.
Events  |  cshannon

Meet Key Glock at Spinster Records with 97.9 The Beat!

Comments
A multicolored soccer ball on a grassy field, with national flags of various countries displayed on its surface.
26 Items
Entertainment  |  tethomas

Best Places To Watch 2026 FIFA Games in Dallas

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
32 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Queens Of New York! A Gallery Of Fly Shorties, Hoops-Lovin’ Hotties & Bodega Baddies Who Painted The City Orange & Blue During The Knicks’ Championship Run

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Mississippi Cop Fatally Shoots 1-Year-Old Black Boy During Reported Shoplifting Incident

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close