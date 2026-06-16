Listen Live
Close
Entertainment News

Tank and the Bangas Celebrate Juneteenth in Carrborro

Published on June 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tank, the magnetic frontwoman of Grammy-winning collective Tank and the Bangas, is bringing her tour to the Triangle for a Juneteenth show that promises soul, poetry, and pure celebration.

The group performs Saturday, June 20, at Cat’s Cradle Backyard in Carrboro, North Carolina.

For Tank, the date marks more than another stop on a packed tour that kicked off May 2. It’s a homecoming of sorts.

“We’ve been traveling there for years now, and I just feel like we’ve built such a beautiful family base,” she told Mir.I.Am. during a recent conversation on Foxy 107/104.

North Carolina ranks among her favorite crowds, second only to Detroit, where fans nearly refused to let her leave the stage.

“They were singing so loud they literally made me come back on,” she said.

The energy reminded her of a truth she lives by: “Sometimes the smaller the club, the bigger the party.”

The Carrboro show arrives roughly a month after the release of “The Last Balloon,” the final chapter of the group’s album trilogy. Closing that story has been deeply meaningful for Tank, who measures her journey by the work she can hold in her hands.

“The albums feel like milestones — they let me see my change, my transformation,” she said.

That growth has come with pressure. Fans always want to know what comes next.

Tank waves it off with a laugh and a boundary: “Don’t be rushing my growth.”

Fans heading to Cat’s Cradle can expect something layered and intimate.

“We’re gonna have some special poetry friends up there,” Tank teased, hinting at additions to the set that lean into the spoken-word roots that shaped the band’s identity.

Off stage, Tank stays refreshingly grounded — no security, no distance, just presence. “Everybody’s special, everybody unique in their own right,” she said. “We all add into the pot.”

As for why fans should show up on Juneteenth weekend? Tank didn’t hesitate.

“We are the best live band in the world, period.”

The celebration starts Saturday. Carrboro, get ready.

Tank and the Bangas Celebrate Juneteenth in Carrborro was originally published on foxync.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Two images: 1) A man in a USA hat and suit standing in front of fireworks. 2) A man in a red, white, and blue outfit embracing an older man in a suit.

MAGA Sports Spectacle UFC Freedom 250 Was A Racist Hot Mess

Hip-Hop Wired
Headshot of an older African American man with gray curly hair and a serious expression.

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a red costume stands on a platform surrounded by flames, with the word "CASINO" illuminated in large letters behind them.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B Jacks Keep The Energy Rolling

Hip-Hop Wired
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  J. Bachelor

Turkey Leg Hut Owner Nakia Holmes Moved to Tears Over Public Scrutiny

Comments
ANTHONYTRIALDAY5 - Karmelo Anthony trial protest
News  |  tethomas

Karmelo Anthony Appeals Murder Conviction

Comments
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Exclusive: London Brown Says Lou's Death Was "Real" For Him

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close