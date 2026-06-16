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Baltimore Ravens Invest $1 Million in Gun Violence Prevention Programs

Ravens Commit $1 Million to Gun Violence Prevention Efforts in Baltimore

Published on June 16, 2026
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New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday a $1 million investment aimed at reducing gun violence by supporting six organizations focused on prevention, intervention, crisis response, and long-term recovery efforts. The funding will help strengthen programs already making an impact in Baltimore while supporting research and initiatives that can be replicated in communities across the country.

Ravens President Sashi Brown said addressing gun violence is among the most important challenges facing communities today and noted that the organization is committed to supporting those doing life-saving work on the front lines. The announcement coincided with the Baltimore Together: A Violence Prevention Summit held at M&T Bank Stadium, bringing together leaders from government, healthcare, education, and community organizations.

A portion of the funding will support the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a research-backed approach that has helped reduce shootings and homicides in Baltimore’s Western District. MedStar Health’s Hospital Violence Responder Program will receive assistance to help victims of violence access emergency resources such as housing, food, and clothing while also expanding community education initiatives.

Additional funding will support Everytown for Gun Safety’s violence prevention programs in Baltimore schools and Roca Maryland’s intervention efforts serving high-risk young men. The University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center will use its funding to continue hosting collaborative forums focused on violence prevention and community partnerships.

Johns Hopkins Medicine’s “This Is My Story” initiative will also receive support to expand trauma-informed healing programs and create leadership opportunities for young people impacted by violence. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised the Ravens’ commitment, saying the investment will help build on the city’s recent progress in reducing homicides and nonfatal shootings while strengthening efforts to create safer neighborhoods across Baltimore.

Ravens Commit $1 Million to Gun Violence Prevention Efforts in Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

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