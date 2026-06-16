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Danny Simmons' Influence Reached Far Beyond Hip-Hop

Danny Simmons’ Influence Reached Far Beyond Hip-Hop

Published on June 16, 2026
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7th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale Hosted By Russell And Danny Simmons
Source: John Parra / Getty

The entertainment and arts communities are mourning the loss of Danny Simmons, the acclaimed artist, author, philanthropist, and older brother of hip-hop pioneers Russell Simmons and Rev Run. Simmons died at the age of 72, leaving behind a legacy that stretched far beyond his famous family name.

Family members announced the news on June 15 and remembered Simmons as a creative force who inspired generations through his artwork, mentorship, and commitment to underserved communities. Russell Simmons paid tribute to his brother and described him as “the true artist in the family,” highlighting the profound influence Danny had on both his personal life and career.

Born and raised in Queens, New York, Simmons developed a passion for creativity at an early age. He earned degrees in social work and public finance before pursuing a career in visual art. Over the years, he built a reputation as a respected abstract expressionist painter whose work appeared in major institutions, including the Smithsonian and the Brooklyn Museum.

Simmons also played a key role in shaping spoken-word culture. He co-created the groundbreaking series “Def Poetry Jam,” which introduced a new generation of poets to mainstream audiences and helped elevate spoken-word performance across the country.

Beyond the arts, Simmons dedicated much of his life to philanthropy. In 1995, he joined his brothers in founding the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, an organization that expanded access to arts education for young people in underserved communities. He later brought that mission to Philadelphia through Rush Arts Philly, where he continued to support emerging artists and cultural programs.

Through his art, advocacy, and mentorship, Danny Simmons built a legacy that will continue to inspire artists, writers, and dreamers for generations to come.

Danny Simmons’ Influence Reached Far Beyond Hip-Hop was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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