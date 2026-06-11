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Kings That Care: 250 Men Walking for Freedom

Join 250 men in a powerful movement for freedom, unity, and community impact. Stand up, walk together, and make a difference.

Published on June 11, 2026
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Men, this one is for you.

Every day, we talk about the importance of protecting our families, supporting our communities, and showing up for the people who need us. Now, MAJIC 94.5 is inviting men across the DFW Metroplex to put those words into action by joining a powerful movement called Kings That Care.

Our goal is simple: We want to see 250 strong men walking together at Opal’s Walk for Freedom.

This isn’t just another community event. It’s an opportunity for men to take a visible stand against human trafficking and exploitation while supporting survivors and helping raise awareness about an issue that affects families, neighborhoods, and communities across the country.

Too often, people think human trafficking is something that happens somewhere else. The truth is, it happens in our cities, our states, and sometimes right in our own backyards. That’s why it’s important for men to be part of the solution.

Imagine the impact of 250 fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, mentors, coaches, veterans, pastors, business leaders, and everyday men walking side by side for a cause bigger than themselves.

That’s what Kings That Care is all about.

Leadership isn’t just about what you say. It’s about what you do.

If you’re ready to be counted among the men who care, who lead, and who are willing to stand up for freedom and justice, we need you.

Register today at findingnewtomorrows.com/menwhocare and join us as we walk 250 strong at Opal’s Walk for Freedom.

Kings, it’s time to show up.

Kings That Care: 250 Men Walking for Freedom was originally published on majic945.com

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