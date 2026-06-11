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Hartford City Man Charged with Strangling Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old

Hartford City Man Charged with Strangling Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old

Kaden Schroeder, 21, was arrested and charged with domestic battery with bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, and strangulation.

Published on June 11, 2026
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Headshot of a young man with curly hair and a beard, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Kaden Schroeder (Source: Hartford City Police Department)

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A man in Hartford City is accused of strangling a 3-year-old boy.

21-year-old Kaden Schroeder was arrested and charged with domestic battery with bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, and strangulation.

Just before midnight on Thursday, June 4, the Hartford City Police Department said they got a call from a Riley Hospital staff member regarding a 3-year-old who had been brought in by their father and had marks on his neck.

Court documents state that the boy told the Department of Child Services that Schroeder strangled him over a dirty diaper.

The mother reportedly told investigators that she didn’t believe Schroeder, her boyfriend, would do something like that. She thought the marks were from eczema or irritation from a flotation device.

Schroeder later admitted to police to putting both hands around the child’s neck, leaving bruises. He was taken to the Blackford County Security Center.

Hartford City Man Charged with Strangling Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old was originally published on wibc.com

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