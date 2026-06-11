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The Top 7 Ice Cube Movies Everybody Loves

Whether he's making us laugh, delivering iconic one-liners, or showing off his dramatic acting chops, these are seven Ice Cube movies that fans continue to love.

Published on June 11, 2026
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  • Ice Cube's breakout roles include the cult classics Friday and Boyz n the Hood, showcasing his dramatic and comedic talents.
  • His collaborations with stars like Kevin Hart in Ride Along and Jennifer Lopez in Anaconda demonstrate his versatility across genres.
  • Cube's ability to steal scenes with iconic one-liners and memorable characters has made him a beloved figure in cinema.
Ice Cube: Truth 2 Power Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Top 7 Ice Cube Movies Everybody Loves

When people talk about legends who successfully crossed over from music to Hollywood, one name always comes up: Ice Cube. From helping shape West Coast hip-hop with N.W.A to becoming one of the most recognizable faces in film, Cube has built a movie catalog packed with comedy classics, unforgettable characters, and cultural moments.

Whether he’s making us laugh, delivering iconic one-liners, or showing off his dramatic acting chops, these are seven Ice Cube movies that fans continue to love.

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1. Friday (1995)

There was never going to be another choice for the top spot.

Ice Cube starred as Craig Jones and helped write what would become one of the most beloved comedy films of all time. Friday introduced fans to unforgettable characters like Smokey, Deebo, and Ezal while giving us quotes that are still part of everyday conversation.

Favorite quote:
“Bye, Felicia.”

2. Barbershop (2002)

As Calvin Palmer Jr., Ice Cube brought heart and leadership to this comedy centered around a struggling Chicago barbershop.

More than just laughs, Barbershop highlighted the importance of Black-owned businesses and community spaces. The movie’s success led to sequels, spin-offs, and a lasting legacy.

3. Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Ice Cube’s acting debut remains one of his most powerful performances.

As Doughboy, Cube delivered a raw and emotional portrayal that helped make Boyz n the Hood one of the most influential films ever made about life in South Central Los Angeles.

4. Ride Along (2014)

Putting Ice Cube and Kevin Hart together was comedy gold.

Cube plays tough detective James Payton, who spends the entire movie trying to prove that his future brother-in-law isn’t cut out for police work. The chemistry between the two stars turned Ride Along into a box office smash.

5. Are We There Yet? (2005)

This movie showed a completely different side of Ice Cube.

Trading gangsta rap for family comedy, Cube plays Nick Persons, a man tasked with taking two mischievous children on a road trip. The result is a hilarious adventure that became a favorite for families everywhere.

6. 21 Jump Street (2012)

Ice Cube didn’t have the most screen time, but he definitely made the most of it.

As Captain Dickson, Cube delivered some of the funniest moments in the entire film, proving he could steal scenes with just a few perfectly timed lines.

7. Anaconda (1997)

One of Ice Cube’s most underrated performances came in this cult classic creature feature.

Starring alongside Jennifer Lopez and Jon Voight, Cube plays Danny Rich, a documentary crew member fighting for survival against a giant man-eating snake in the Amazon rainforest. While critics were divided when it was released, Anaconda has become a fan favorite and remains one of the most entertaining monster movies of the late ’90s.

Honorable Mentions

  • Next Friday
  • Friday After Next
  • All About the Benjamins
  • Three Kings
  • 22 Jump Street
  • xXx: State of the Union
  • Fist Fight

Very few entertainers have built a career as successful as Ice Cube’s. From groundbreaking dramas to comedy classics and action-packed adventures, he’s proven time and time again that he’s more than just a rap legend.

What’s your favorite Ice Cube movie? Did we get the list right?

The Top 7 Ice Cube Movies Everybody Loves was originally published on hot1009.com

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