Source: Micronation / Micronation

Dallas County may be moving toward a new archery range in Mesquite at Samuell Farm; a project tied to a federally funded planning grant and a broader push to expand outdoor recreation opportunities. The idea has grown out of the city’s park planning process and now includes funding, design work, and long-term goals for a target range facility.

Why Mesquite’s Samuell Farm?

The archery range concept at Samuell Farm in Mesquite comes from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department’s selection for the 2025 Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Target Range Planning Grant. According to city documents, the project is for planning and design only at this stage, not full construction, and it is intended for Samuell (East) Farm at 100 US-80. The grant period runs from August 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028.

Funding for the project totals $225,500, with $200,250 coming from the federal share passed through Texas Parks and Wildlife and $22,250 provided as the City’s cost share from the Samuell Park Expansion Trust Fund. City records also describe the Target Range Program as a federally funded initiative supported by excise taxes from selected hunting and shooting equipment. That structure shows the project is being built around outside grant support rather than relying only on local park dollars.

The main goal of the planning grant is to prepare for the development of an archery target range facility in Mesquite at Samuell Farm. While the current approval is limited to planning activities, the long-term vision appears to be a public archery space that supports recreation, skill-building, and outdoor access for Dallas County residents. Local archery programming already happening at Samuell Farm suggests the site could become a stronger hub for organized instruction and community use.

Realistically:

The Samuell Farm archery range is still in the planning stage, but the project has clear momentum through grant funding and city approval. Its origins are rooted in a state and federal target range program, and its goals point toward expanding access to archery in a public park setting. If developed, it could add a new recreational asset to Mesquite and east Dallas County overall, which will strengthen Samuell Farm’s role as an outdoor destination

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