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Man Wanted for Child Molestation Arrested at Frankfort Park

On Tuesday, the Frankfort Police Department arrested 31-year-old Micah Paddock, who faces four Level 4 felony counts of child molestation.

Published on June 10, 2026
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FRANKFORT, Ind. — A man wanted in a child molestation case was arrested this week at a park in Frankfort.

31-year-old Micah G. Paddock was taken into custody by the Frankfort Police Department at TPA Park on Tuesday. He had an active warrant related to child molestation.

According to court records filed this week in Clinton Circuit Court, Paddock faces four Level 4 felony counts of child molestation.

Headshot of a man with short blond hair and a beard, wearing a red and black shirt, against a gray background.
Micah Paddock (Source: Clinton County Jail)

Man Wanted for Child Molestation Arrested at Frankfort Park was originally published on wibc.com

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