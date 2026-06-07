En El Barrio: Dani Bookshelf N More

Source: Rick Friedman / Getty

Garland is about to welcome a new chapter in its local business scene with the arrival of Dani Bookshelf N More, a Latina-owned bookstore focused on community, culture, and connection.

Set to open on July 3rd 2026, Dani Bookshelf N More aims to provide more than just books. The space will highlight diverse voices, celebrate Latino authors, and serve as a hub for readers of all ages looking for representation and inspiration on the shelves.

The bookstore will be located at 713 Main St, Garland, TX, making it a convenient stop for Garland residents and visitors across the Dallas area.

In addition to its curated book selection, customers can expect community-driven events, including author readings, cultural celebrations, and family-friendly programming designed to bring people together through storytelling.

Dani Bookshelf N More is already building excitement online. You can follow along, get updates, and support the opening by connecting on social media:

As Garland continues to grow, small businesses like Dani Bookshelf N More play an important role in shaping a more inclusive and vibrant community. Be sure to mark your calendar and show your support on opening day.