Source: Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo / Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo

2026 Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Pasadena, get ready — rodeo season is starting to take shape.

The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo has revealed its 2026 entertainment lineup, setting the stage for another year of live music, livestock, family fun and plenty of hometown pride.

From the main stage to the rodeo arena, this year’s celebration is once again expected to bring the community together for one of Pasadena’s biggest traditions.

Whether you’re there for the concerts, the PRCA rodeo action, the livestock show or just a night out with friends and family, the 2026 Pasadena Rodeo is already giving fans plenty to look forward to.

While Braxton Keith has already been announced, here’s who’s joining him in this year’s lineup!

The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo takes place Sept. 18 through Sept. 26. Get your tickets here!