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Latto Confirms Cardi B Inspired Lyrics on 'Gimme Dat,'

Latto Confirms Cardi B Inspired Lyrics on ‘Gimme Dat,’ Says She’s Open to Talking Things Out

Latto is finally addressing the Cardi B references fans have been discussing since the release of her new album Big Mama.

Published on June 4, 2026
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Latto Confirms Cardi B Inspired Lyrics on ‘Gimme Dat,’ Says She’s Open to Talking Things Out

Latto is finally addressing the Cardi B references fans have been discussing since the release of her new album Big Mama.

The Atlanta rapper recently confirmed that lyrics from her song “Gimme Dat” were inspired by a real-life situation involving Cardi B that unfolded last year.

RELATED: Big Mama For Real: Latto Reportedly Gives Birth & Shares Her Raw Pregnancy Journey

RELATED: Latto Drops ‘Big Mama,’ Walks Back Retirement Album Comments

RELATED: Latto & 21 Savage Seemingly Send Out Baby Shower Invites, Big Mama Causes Courtside Commotion At Atlanta Hawks Game

According to Latto, she was hurt after hearing herself referenced in an alleged leaked audio clip that circulated online in 2025.

At the time, the two artists had recently collaborated on a remix of Cardi’s song “ErrTime,” and Latto says she considered Cardi more than just a music industry connection.

Latto explained that she recorded “Gimme Dat” during her pregnancy and used the song to express what she was feeling at the time.

One of the most talked-about lyrics on the track includes:

“Talkin’ ’bout buyin’ Big Mama a bag like my n*** ain’t already bought it.”*

Many fans interpreted the line as a response to Cardi B’s public apology from last year, when Cardi offered to “buy her a bag” after the leaked audio controversy made headlines.

Despite the tension, Latto says she isn’t holding onto the situation forever.

“I’m open to the conversation,” she shared, noting that life has continued to move forward since the incident and that becoming a mother has shifted her priorities.

The two rappers have a history of working together. Latto appeared in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video in 2020 before later collaborating with Cardi on “Put It On Da Floor Again” and the “ErrTime” remix.

While neither artist has officially labeled the situation a feud, fans have continued to speculate about the status of their relationship.

For now, it appears Latto isn’t closing the door on a future reconciliation.

Do you think Cardi B and Latto will eventually work things out, or is this friendship finished for good?

Latto Confirms Cardi B Inspired Lyrics on ‘Gimme Dat,’ Says She’s Open to Talking Things Out was originally published on hot1009.com

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