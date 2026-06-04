Latto Confirms Cardi B Inspired Lyrics on ‘Gimme Dat,’ Says She’s Open to Talking Things Out

According to Latto, she was hurt after hearing herself referenced in an alleged leaked audio clip that circulated online in 2025.

At the time, the two artists had recently collaborated on a remix of Cardi’s song “ErrTime,” and Latto says she considered Cardi more than just a music industry connection.

Latto explained that she recorded “Gimme Dat” during her pregnancy and used the song to express what she was feeling at the time. One of the most talked-about lyrics on the track includes:

“Talkin’ ’bout buyin’ Big Mama a bag like my n*** ain’t already bought it.”* Many fans interpreted the line as a response to Cardi B’s public apology from last year, when Cardi offered to “buy her a bag” after the leaked audio controversy made headlines. Despite the tension, Latto says she isn’t holding onto the situation forever. “I’m open to the conversation,” she shared, noting that life has continued to move forward since the incident and that becoming a mother has shifted her priorities.

The two rappers have a history of working together. Latto appeared in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video in 2020 before later collaborating with Cardi on “Put It On Da Floor Again” and the “ErrTime” remix.