Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2026

Flex Excellence! The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2026

Behold, our glitzy gallery of lavish fashions, accessories, and vehicles from this year's prom season

Published on May 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 35

Flex excellence!

Extravagant Prom Flexes 2026
Source: IG: @shelbypd_

It’s that lavish time of year where drippy high schoolers flex on us lowly peasants with extravagant prom ‘fits, luxurious vehicles, glitzy accessories, and fairytale photoshoots that elevate the timeless event while fueling starry-eyed hysteria across social media.

Just when you thought Prom SZN couldn’t get any more EPIC, the bar was raised yet again by this year’s mind-blowing sendoffs with all of the dramatics and theatrics of a Hollywood production.

With Prom trending across social media, we were, once again, reminded how fast life is moving by another class of celebrity kids showing out on their big day.

Shimmering in a custom beaded Desireé Miami gown, London Vick–daughter of NFL legend Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick–went viral after posting herself in a dazzling dress fit for a princess.

In a series of viral posts, she can be seen posing in multiple locations, including a custom setup that read “London’s Prom” against a silver, black, and white balloon backdrop, inside the family’s plushly decorated home, and outside beside a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Mama Kijafa commented on the post, saying she was a “proud mom,” and added that London (who will be attending Howard University in the Fall) was “top 2 and she ain’t number 2.”

What’s your favorite prom flex of 2026? Tell us down below and enjoy the most extravagant prom flexes of 2026 on the flip.

NEXT SLIDE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435

Flex Excellence! The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2026 was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture

Former Publicist Claims Diddy Sexually Battered Him On 2 Occasions

Hip-Hop Wired

State of Play: 'Marvel's 'Wolverine,' 'MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls,' 'God of War Laufey' & Other Big Annoucements

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
A Different World

Netflix's 'A Different World' Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Young Latina woman dressed in a cap and gown is happy and excited to celebrate her graduation
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Mesquite’s John Horn Graduation Interrupted by Viral Fight

Comments
Colorado Avalanche v Dallas Stars
Local DFW News  |  Kirby Lozano

Dallas Stars Announce Plano Move

Comments
Rep. Ken Paxton, and U.S. Senate candidate watch party
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Paxtons Hit Pause on Divorce Drama as Senate Race Heats Up

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Tennessee Racist Spews N-Word, Praises KKK Then Hides From The Camera

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

Dead Wrong: Minnesota Republicans Honor George Floyd’s Murderer Derek Chauvin, Family Reacts Blaming Kevin Hart Roast

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close