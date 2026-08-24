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BigXthaPlug Faces DWI & Gun Charges After Texas Arrest

BigXthaPlug Faces DWI, Marijuana & Gun Charges After Texas Arrest

BigXthaPlug has been arrested for the third time in less than a year, following an arrest in Texas this past Friday.

Published on August 24, 2026
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Source: Courtesy of Billboard / Courtesy of Billboard

BigXthaPlug has been arrested for the third time in less than a year, following an arrest in Texas this past Friday.

The Dallas rapper is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession and unlawful possession. According to CBS News Texas, officer Sam Rippamonti confirmed the arrest, but said authorities were unable to provide additional details.

“At this time, we can confirm that an arrest has been made. However, we are unable to provide any addiontal details.”

BigXthaPlug was previously arrested on August 21 2025, on charges of marijuana possession and unlawful firearm possession.

In 2025, he was pulled over while driving a pickup truck after officers noticed he did not have a front license plate on South Great Trinity Forest Way. During the traffic stop, BigX was asked if he was carrying a firearm. He confirmed that he was and directed officers to where it was located.

After recovering the firearm, officers reportedly found that a criminal database flagged BigX as allegedly connected to a gang in Arlington, Texas. Authorities subsequently determined that his firearm possession violated Texas law, while he was also charged with marijuana possession.

The latest arrest has already impacted BigXthaPlug’s tour schedule. He missed his Friday night show, with his team citing a “personal emergency” as the reason for his absence.

As BigXthaPlug awaits the next steps in his new case, this story remains developing.

This story is developing.

BigXthaPlug Faces DWI, Marijuana & Gun Charges After Texas Arrest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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